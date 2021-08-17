Federal Signal Co. (FSS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Federal Signal has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

FSS stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James raised their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

