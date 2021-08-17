FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,906 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $4.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.51. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $204.18 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.