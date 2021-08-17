Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $21,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.16. The company had a trading volume of 64,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 950.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.02. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

