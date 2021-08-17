Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 596.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.36% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $728,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $52.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14.

