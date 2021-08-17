FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Up 2.5%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) shares were up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $43.10. Approximately 6,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,457,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. FIG Partners began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

