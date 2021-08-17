Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 1,011 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.