Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.61.

