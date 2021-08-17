Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock opened at $259.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.66. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.