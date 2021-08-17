Financial Advisory Service Inc. Invests $329,000 in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on OCSL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $255,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,657,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 221,134 shares of company stock worth $1,490,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

