Financial Advisory Service Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,223,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 894,287 shares of company stock worth $86,804,718. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $120.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.51 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.80.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

