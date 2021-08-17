Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 73 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $158.05 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.69.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
