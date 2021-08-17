Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 73 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $158.05 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.