Financial Review: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) & VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

This table compares PHX Minerals and VOC Energy Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $28.97 million 2.83 -$23.95 million $0.05 54.00 VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 14.08 $3.83 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PHX Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals -18.98% 4.55% 2.96% VOC Energy Trust N/A 12.74% 12.74%

Risk and Volatility

PHX Minerals has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. PHX Minerals pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PHX Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PHX Minerals and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 1 4 0 2.80 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHX Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $2.82, indicating a potential upside of 4.32%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats PHX Minerals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe. It sells its products to pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.