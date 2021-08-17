Financial Review: Stryve Foods (SNAX) and Its Competitors

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Stryve Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stryve Foods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stryve Foods Competitors 351 1218 1242 33 2.34

Stryve Foods presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.98%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 14.45%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors -1.01% 6.93% 2.14%

Risk & Volatility

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ peers have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -48.93 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 3.83

Stryve Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stryve Foods peers beat Stryve Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

