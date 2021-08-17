FinNexus Trading Up 9,747.3% This Week (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 10,677.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $776,152.13 and approximately $193.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 9,747.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FinNexus

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

