Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Update

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days.

Shares of FCMGF stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.24. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $12.50.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Alberta; Saskatchewan; British Columbia, and the United States.

