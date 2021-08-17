First American Trust FSB Has $964,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $177.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $177.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

