First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Up 60.4% in July

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the July 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 37,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 82,140 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.49. 16,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,815. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $65.82.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.