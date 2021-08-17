First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) Shares Down 1.4%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 13,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 11,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.