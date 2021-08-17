Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,957 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,957 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $33,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 745.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,559,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 28,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

