Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 907 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $16,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

