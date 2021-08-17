Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 459.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $22,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,489.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,474.41. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $185.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87, a P/E/G ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

