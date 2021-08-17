Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 496 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $18,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $37,862,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 954,448 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $19,161,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $12,617,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after purchasing an additional 475,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

