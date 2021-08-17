Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

BDL traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. 18,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

