FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $15.84

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $14.40. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 1,450 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $778.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.54.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.26 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 20.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 585,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 223.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 213,670 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,030,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

