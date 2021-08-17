FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Receives $3.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLIDY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.72 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Danske upgraded FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

FLIDY stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91.

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

