Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $512.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.24.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fluidigm by 14.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fluidigm by 298.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fluidigm by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 172,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its position in Fluidigm by 29,587.0% during the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 185,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 186,398 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

