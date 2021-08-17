Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in July

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 161.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLUIF opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.89. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $43.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLUIF. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluidra presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

