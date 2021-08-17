Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 70.6% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.8% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

