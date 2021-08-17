Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,220 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,280,000 after buying an additional 1,450,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,590,000 after buying an additional 224,850 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $5,972,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,126,000 after buying an additional 136,845 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $3,694,000. 63.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBSI. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

