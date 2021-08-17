Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,160,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,195,000 after acquiring an additional 70,213 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,849,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,823 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,930 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01.

