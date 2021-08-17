Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 10,963 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $158.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,792. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

