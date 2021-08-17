Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,135,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.16. 6,742,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

