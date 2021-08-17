Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Cowen decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.69.

TDOC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.94. 2,161,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.49. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

