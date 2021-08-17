Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in BioNTech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after purchasing an additional 193,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BioNTech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioNTech stock traded up $23.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,063,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,337. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.95. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of -1.57.
BNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.33.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
