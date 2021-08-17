Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in BioNTech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after purchasing an additional 193,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BioNTech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech stock traded up $23.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,063,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,337. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.95. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of -1.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 31.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.33.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

