Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

BAC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,438,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,059,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $345.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

