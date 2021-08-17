Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 973.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,513 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 204,870 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.13. 689,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,761. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72.

