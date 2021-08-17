Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%.

Shares of FBIO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market cap of $298.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.47.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBIO. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 236,198 shares during the period. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.