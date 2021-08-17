Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.13

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 70520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSM. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,830,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1,057.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 271,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 247,806 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 68.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,154 shares during the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

