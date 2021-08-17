Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $179.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $325.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

