Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.04 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $177.84 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $177.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.