Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 771 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

