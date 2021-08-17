Fractal (FCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.68 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $354,585.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00126388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00155924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,487.28 or 0.99037479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.02 or 0.00897194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.71 or 0.06867183 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.