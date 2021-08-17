Franco-Nevada’s (FNV) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$240.00 price target on the stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra increased their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$188.81 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$204.82.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$193.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$187.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a current ratio of 16.39. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$206.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.89 billion and a PE ratio of 49.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

