Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

HON stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.45. 2,679,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,864. The company has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.21 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

