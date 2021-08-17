Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Cuts Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 2.7% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $124.19. 784,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

