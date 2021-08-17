Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 88,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,971,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $281.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,041. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $284.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.