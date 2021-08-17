Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $637.00

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 637 ($8.32) and last traded at GBX 635.50 ($8.30), with a volume of 74666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 628 ($8.20).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 597.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

