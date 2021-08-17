FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%.

RAIL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. 4,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.48. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FreightCar America stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 246.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of FreightCar America worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

