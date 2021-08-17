FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $78.49 and last traded at $78.49, with a volume of 55677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.48.

The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.77. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.16.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

