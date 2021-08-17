Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires 4,385 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.9% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,375,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,188. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.75 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $222.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

